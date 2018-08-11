TRAFFIC

2 killed, 3 others injured in multi-vehicle crash on 405 Fwy in Westminster; all SB lanes closed

By ABC7.com staff
WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) --
Two people were killed and three others were injured Saturday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on the 405 Freeway in Westminster, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sigalert after the 4 a.m. pileup and shut down all southbound lanes near Bolsa Avenue.

One of the five vehicles involved in the collision erupted in flames after its occupants escaped, a CHP spokesperson said.

Two individuals were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were rushed to UC Irvine Medical Center in unknown condition. A third survivor suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
