2 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on 110 Freeway in Harbor Gateway, CHP says

HARBOR GATEWAY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed early Saturday morning in a fiery two-car crash involving a wrong-way driver on the 110 Freeway in Harbor Gateway, the California Highway Patrol said.According to a CHP spokesman, the agency responded about 4:15 a.m. to a report of a motorist traveling southbound in northbound lanes on the freeway near El Segundo Boulevard.Arriving officers found one vehicle engulfed in flames and another overturned on the overpass that connects the 182nd Street on-ramp to the northbound 110 Freeway, the spokesman said. It was unclear which car belonged to the wrong-way driver.Firefighters extinguished the dramatic blaze, and the transition road was shut down as crews worked to remove the wrecked vehicles.Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. They were not immediately identified.The Highway Patrol said speed was a factor in the collision. Whether DUI was involved is under investigation.