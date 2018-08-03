TRAFFIC

2 motorcycles lose control, crash into parked car, pole in Alhambra

Two motorcycles lost control and crashed into a parked car and a pole in Alhambra, shutting down a local street for hours.

Two motorcyclists lost control and crashed into a parked car and a pole in Alhambra, shutting down a local intersection for hours.

The wreck occurred at Valley Boulevard and Westminster Avenue around 11:50 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

Both motorcycle riders were reported to be in fair condition.

The intersection of Valley and Winchester was expected to be closed at least through mid-morning Friday, Alhambra police said.

Investigators said it's too soon to know if the two were racing.
