2 motorcycles lose control, crash into parked car, pole in Alhambra

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) --Two motorcyclists lost control and crashed into a parked car and a pole in Alhambra, shutting down a local intersection for hours.
The wreck occurred at Valley Boulevard and Westminster Avenue around 11:50 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.
Both motorcycle riders were reported to be in fair condition.
The intersection of Valley and Winchester was expected to be closed at least through mid-morning Friday, Alhambra police said.
Investigators said it's too soon to know if the two were racing.