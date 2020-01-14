Traffic

2 teen pedestrians hospitalized after being struck by van near Long Beach Polytechnic High School

Two teenage pedestrians were hospitalized after being struck by a van Tuesday morning near Long Beach Polytechnic High School, authorities said.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, the collision happened shortly before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and East 15th Street.

The two victims were listed in stable condition, a police spokesperson said. Whether they are students at the school is unclear.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, officials said. No arrest was announced.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlong beachlos angeles countypedestrian struckcollision
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-Upland police officer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
3 shot, 2 killed at Ontario apartment complex
Newsom to continue 'homeless tour' in SoCal
Video captures deadly collision involving off-duty LASD detective
Astros GM, manager fired for sign-stealing during 2017 championship season
Opossum viciously beaten at South Carolina golf course
LAUSD cooperating in murder investigation of 6-year-old boy
Show More
WWII veteran asking for special Valentine's Day gift
Boy finds deputy's loaded gun inside Airbnb
Sexual assault suspect accused of approaching young girls in Hollywood
Sewage spill leads to closure of beaches in Long Beach
10 'tiny homes' planned for Riverside's homeless
More TOP STORIES News