2019 Oscars: List of Hollywood street closures

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the city of Los Angeles have finalized street closure plans around the Dolby Theatre for the week of the 2019 Oscars in Hollywood.Hollywood Boulevard is closed between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive and will remain closed until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27. This closure is in place to accommodate the construction of press risers, fan bleachers and pre-show stages along the Oscars red carpet.MTA subway trains will bypass the Hollywood & Highland station after the last regularly scheduled train on Saturday, Feb. 23, until Monday, Feb. 25. Service at the station will resume with the first scheduled train after 6 a.m.Between Sunday, Feb. 10, and Oscar Sunday, additional streets and sidewalks will be closed for varying periods.-- South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard between Orange and Highland, with the exception of an 8-foot pedestrian access.-- North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly in front of the Dolby Theatre portal.-- North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland to Orange, with the exception of an 8-foot pedestrian access.-- Pedestrian mid-block crosswalk on Hollywood Boulevard between Highland and Orange and south curb lane of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland to Orange.-- At 10 p.m. Monday, Hawthorn Alley east of the El Capitan Theatre will close from Hollywood Boulevard south 210 feet.-- On Friday, two days before the show, Hawthorn Avenue will close between Highland and Orange and it will remain closed until 6 a.m. on Feb. 25.-- Orchid Street will close from 60 feet south of Franklin Boulevard to Orchid Alley.-- Orange will close from Orchid Alley to Hollywood Boulevard.-- The north and south sidewalks of Hawthorn Avenue will close from Highland to Orange.-- The north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard will close completely from Highland to Orange.-- The west sidewalk of Highland will close from Johnny Grant Way south to Hollywood Boulevard.-- Johnny Grant Way from Highland to Orchid Street will close.-- The remainder of Hawthorn Alley from Orange to Highland will close.-- Orange will close from Lanewood Avenue to Hollywood Boulevard.-- The north and south sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland to 300 feet east of Highland will close, with an 8-foot pedestrian access on the south side.-- The south sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard will close directly in front of the north-south running Hawthorn Alley.-- The east sidewalk and curb lane of Highland from Yucca Street to Sunset Boulevard will close, except for an 8-foot pedestrian access.-- The west sidewalk and curb lane of Highland from Johnny Grant to Sunset Boulevard will close, except for an 8-foot pedestrian access.-- The north and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland intersection will close.-- Highland Avenue will close from Sunset to Franklin Avenue.-- Hollywood Boulevard will be closed from La Brea Boulevard to Orange Drive, and from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard.-- Hawthorn Avenue will close between Orange Drive and La Brea, and from Highland and McCadden Place.-- McCadden Place will close from Yucca Street to Hollywood Boulevard.-- Wilcox Avenue will close between Sunset and Cahuenga boulevards.Details of the closures and maps of affected areas are available on the Academy's website at