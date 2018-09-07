TRAFFIC

3 dead following crash on Highway 74 in Lake Elsinore

By ABC7.com staff
Three people are dead following a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 74 in Lake Elsinore, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 1:21 p.m. at Highway 74 and El Toro Cutoff Road, with the first arriving engine company reporting three victims dead at the scene.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

Details on what led to the crash were not immediately clear.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
