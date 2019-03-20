Traffic

Highland: 3 hospitalized after pickup truck plows into crowded bar

Three people were taken to a hospital after a truck plowed into a bar in Highland.

Firefighter-paramedics responded about 12:15 a.m. to a report of a person in distress in the vehicle, and when they arrived on scene the driver sped away. The truck then crashed through a wall at the Party Doll bar in the 25600 block of Highland Avenue.

The extent of the injuries suffered by the hospitalized individuals was not immediately known.

