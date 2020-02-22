15 Freeway crash: 3 dead, 18 hospitalized after bus overturns in North San Diego County

#FreewayIC (Final): We had 21 total patients. 18 have been transported. We are brokenhearted to report we have 3 deceased on scene. We would like to thank our automatic partners for your assistance on this call. @CALFIRESANDIEGO, @OFA3736, @Vistafire, Pala Fire, and MCP FD. — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) February 22, 2020

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- A bus veered off the side of the 15 Freeway in North San Diego County on Saturday morning and overturned onto its roof, killing three people and leaving 18 others hospitalized, officials said.In a tweet just after 10:30 a.m., the North County Fire Protection District said the crash happened just south of Highway 76, prompting a rescue operation by firefighters who extricated multiple trapped and injured occupants.The agency intially said that 19 patients were transported from the scene in various conditions."We are brokenhearted to report we have 3 deceased on scene," the Fire Department said in a subsequent statement, updating the number of hospitalized to 18. Additional details about the victims were not immediately available.News video from the scene showed the bus upside down on a grassy embankment near the southbound side of the 15 Freeway, whose traffic was backed up for miles in the immediate aftermath of the crash.The cause of the incident was unknown.