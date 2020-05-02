3 killed in crash involving multiple vehicles in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people were killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles in South Los Angeles Friday night, police said.
The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. near Compton Boulevard and Imperial Highway.
A large portion of the area was blocked off as authorities investigated the collision.
No additional information was immediately available.
