Four people, including two California Highway Patrol officers, were transported to a hospital Tuesday morning after a crash on the 60 Freeway in the Avocado Heights area of the San Gabriel Valley, authorities said.The injured were taken to L.A. County-USC Medical Center in unknown condition. At least one of the patients may have been a pedestrian, said Officer Patrick Kimball, a CHP spokesman.The collision was reported shortly before 3 a.m. just east of the 605 Freeway interchange, Kimball said. The officers were standing near a stalled vehicle, trying to render assistance, when it was struck by another vehicle.The driver of the second vehicle was arrested, according to the Highway Patrol, and all eastbound lanes were shut down while the damaged vehicles were towed from the scene.The suspect's identity and the pending charges were not disclosed.All lanes were reopened shortly after 5:30 a.m.