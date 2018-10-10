TRAFFIC

4 injured in crash involving big rig on 210 Freeway in Irwindale

A crash involving a big rig shut down eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway in Irwindale on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Four people were injured in a crash involving a big rig on the 210 Freeway in Irwindale on Wednesday. All eastbound lanes were temporarily shut down.

The wreck was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. near the Irwindale Avenue exit, authorities said.

A crash, which involved a big rig ending up on its side, shut down all eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway. Lanes began reopening shortly after 3 p.m.

A total of four people were injured -- three people suffered minor injuries and one person was transported to an area hospital.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
