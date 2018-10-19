TRAFFIC

4 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving semi-truck on 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch area

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Four people were injured in a crash involving four vehicles, including a semi-truck, on the 118 Freeway in the Porter Ranch area on Friday.

The wreck was first reported around 8 a.m. on the westbound 118 Freeway near the Tampa Avenue exit. The Tampa Avenue off-ramp and at least four lanes were shut down due to the wreck.

The California Highway Patrol said the closures would last until at least 10:30 a.m.

The four injured individuals included one man who needed to be extricated from the semi-truck, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The conditions of those involved in the crash were not immediately known. The cause of the wreck has not yet been determined.
