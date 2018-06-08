TRAFFIC

4 rail options proposed as way to ease 405 Fwy congestion

EMBED </>More Videos

A proposed rail line is in the planning stages in the San Fernando Valley and the public is getting a chance to weigh in. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A proposed rail line is in the planning stages in the San Fernando Valley and the public got a chance to weigh in.

Traffic on the 405 Freeway has always been an issue for Angelenos.

"The 405 is just always known as that long trek...hopefully, you've got good music to play," Sherman Oaks resident Demetrius Malone said.

So with a little more than $10 billion in taxpayer funding from Measures R and M, leaders from Los Angeles County Metro are researching ways to cut down on congestion.

Four possible options were presented at a community meeting in Westwood Thursday night. Those options were: a heavy rail, light rail, monorail or a rubber-tire transit option. Because metro is still in the planning stages, once a project is chosen, construction won't start until 2024.

"We have the Olympics coming up in 2028, and we absolutely have to have this built by 2028 to get the traffic from LAX for all the athletes to the UCLA Olympic Village," Jason Ackerman said.

Ackerman is part of his neighborhood council and said a decision needs to be made sooner, even if that means more backups during construction.

"The 405 if the most congested freeway in the country and we really need a transit alternative," he said.

If you want your voice heard, you can head to another meeting on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Van Nuys at the Marvin Broad Center.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmetromass transitI-405freewayrail safetySan Fernando ValleyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Stranded travelers ditch cars on 105 Fwy, climb fence to reach LAX
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Pasadena to consider using rental scooters
CHP officer tickets slow driver in fast lane
More Traffic
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News