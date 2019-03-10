Sherman Oaks: All lanes closed on 405 Freeway due to overturned propane tanker truck

SIGALERT UPDATE IN SHERMAN OAKS: SB AND NB I-405 AT US-101 - ALL LANES AND WB US-101 TRANS RD TO NB I-405 BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A COLLISION - LOG 0707 — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) March 10, 2019

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A propane tanker truck overturned Sunday morning on the 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks, prompting the closure of all lanes in both directions due to a fuel spill, authorities said.The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on the southbound side of the 405 at the 101 Freeway interchange, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The extent of possible injuries was not immediately clear.