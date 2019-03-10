Traffic

Sherman Oaks: All lanes closed on 405 Freeway due to overturned propane tanker truck

EMBED <>More Videos

A propane truck overturned on the 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks, prompting the closure of all lanes in both directions due to a fuel spill.

By ABC7.com staff
SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A propane tanker truck overturned Sunday morning on the 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks, prompting the closure of all lanes in both directions due to a fuel spill, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on the southbound side of the 405 at the 101 Freeway interchange, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The extent of possible injuries was not immediately clear.


DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficsherman oakslos angeles countychpsemi crashcalifornia highway patrolroad closurecrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
157 killed, including 8 Americans, in Ethiopian Airlines crash
Woman killed, man injured in Pomona double stabbing
Masked robber sought by FBI after holding up 2 OC banks
Burglary caught on camera amid string of break-ins in Conejo Valley
Missing 13-year-old Lancaster girl found safe, officials say
Earthquake drill in Sylmar simulates needs in wake of major quake
Westminster house fire leaves 2 injured; man in custody
Show More
Train service from DTLA to Coachella could be ready by 2020
Man found dead inside trunk of parked car in Stanton ID'd
City of LA, 400 volunteers plant 182 trees in Van Nuys
OC traffic control assistant ejected after being hit by alleged DUI driver
Man caught trying to light home on fire to get rid of ghost
More TOP STORIES News