Sherman Oaks: All lanes closed on 405 Freeway due to overturned propane tanker truck

SIGALERT UPDATE IN SHERMAN OAKS: SB AND NB I-405 AT US-101 - ALL LANES AND WB US-101 TRANS RD TO NB I-405 BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A COLLISION - LOG 0707 — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) March 10, 2019

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A propane tanker truck jackknifed and overturned Sunday morning on the 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks, prompting the closure of all lanes in both directions due to a fuel spill, authorities said.The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on the southbound side of the 405 at the 101 Freeway interchange. The extent of possible injuries was not immediately clear.According to a California Highway Patrol incident log, the big rig slammed into the center divider, leaving chunks of concrete strewn across traffic lanes. Several vehicles sustained damage, including flat tires, due to the scattered debris.A caller said a fire erupted after the crash, the CHP log said. However, a preliminary report from the Los Angeles Fire Department said no fire occurred.The cause of the collision is under investigation.