405 Freeway reopens in Sherman Oaks after tanker carrying 9,400 gallons of liquid propane overturns

I-405 CLOSED in both directions from Burbank Bl to US-101. NB & SB US-101 connectors to NB I-405 CLOSED. Overturned propane tanker. Until further notice. #TrafficAlert #tanker pic.twitter.com/ToAbOUg3ur — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) March 10, 2019

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A tanker truck hauling 9,400 gallons of liquid propane jackknifed and overturned Sunday morning on the 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks, prompting an hourslong closure of all lanes in both directions, authorities said.The freeway was completely reopened shortly before 3 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The solo-vehicle crash happened about 6:40 a.m. on the southbound side of the 405, between Burbank Boulevard and the 101 Freeway interchange. The driver, a 51-year-old man, was transported to a hospital as a precaution, a CHP spokesman said.The transition road from the westbound 101 to the northbound 405 was also shut down as crews worked to transfer the highly flammable propane to another tanker.According to a CHP incident log, the big rig slammed into the center divider, leaving chunks of concrete strewn across traffic lanes. Several vehicles sustained damage, including flat tires, due to the scattered debris.A caller reported that a fire erupted in the immediate aftermath of the crash, the Highway Patrol log said. However, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman later said no fire or fuel spill occurred.Crews used a heavy-duty crane to remove the tanker truck before the freeway was reopened.The cause of the collision is under investigation.