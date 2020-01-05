Traffic

5 dead, dozens hospitalized in crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike outside Pittsburgh

GREENSBURG, Pennsylvania -- A deadly crash involving a passenger bus from the New York City area and multiple other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike left at least five dead and dozens injured early Sunday, shutting down a large portion of the highway.

Officials said at least 60 people, ranging in age from 7 to 52 years old, were hospitalized with unknown injuries after the crash that happened at 3:40 a.m. Westmoreland County, around 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh.

Photos from the scene showed a mangled pileup of multiple vehicles including an overturned bus, two tractor-trailers, passenger cars and a smashed FedEx truck that left packages sprawled along the highway.

WATCH: Pennsylvania State Police briefing on the deadly Pa. Turnpike crash


The bus struck an embankment as it was on a downhill curve, causing a chain reaction collision of passenger vehicles and three tractor trailers, according to Pennsylvania State Police spokeswoman Cpl. Holly Reber-Billings.

The images from the scene appear to show the bus is an Ohio Coach vehicle. The company runs an express bus service that runs between New York City, Ohio and Kentucky, according to its website.

OhioCoach.com confirmed to ABC News that one of their buses traveling from New York City to Columbus, Ohio was involved in the crash.

No further details were released.

FedEx did not provide any other details besides that they are cooperating with authorities.

There were 25 victims transported to Excela Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant, Excela Health spokeswoman Robin Jennings said. Nine of those patients are under the age of 18.

At least one of the 25 victims initially sent to Excela was transported to a nearby trauma center and the rest of the patients' conditions were not known, Jennings said.

WATCH: Pa. Turnpike spokesperson gives update on crash investigation
EMBED More News Videos

Renee Colborn, public information manager for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, gives an update on the investigation into the deadly crash outside Pittsburgh.



Several people were also transported to Forbes Hospital, state police said.

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the crash.

Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo said it was "premature" to say if weather was a factor in the collision.

The National Weather Service forecast for Westmoreland County early Sunday listed light unknown precipitation and an air temperature just below freezing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficpennsylvaniabus crashfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Burglary suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Alhambra
Anti-war protesters rally in DTLA after US airstrike kills Iranian general
Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates
3.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Orange County
OC pursuit of carjacking suspects ends in crash
Pilot dead after small plane crashes near 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita
Lake Elsinore man arrested after meth, heroin seized from home
Show More
5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Mexican state of Oaxaca, USGS says
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Pomona
Mother, adult son shot in Pomona after he tries to prevent robbery
Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US
What Americans should know about US airstrike
More TOP STORIES News