5 Freeway closed in both directions in Newhall Pass after big rig slams into center divider

A semitrailer crashed into a center divider on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall Pass on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

By ABC7.com staff
Updated 35 minutes ago
A semitrailer crashed into a center divider early Thursday morning on the rain-soaked 5 Freeway in the Newhall Pass, prompting the closure of all lanes in both directions on the heavily trafficked interstate.

The single-vehicle collision happened about 1:14 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway just south of Highway 14, said Officer James Tome of the California Highway Patrol.

The front end of the truck ended up perched on top of the median while the trailer blocked several lanes. The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was able to exit the vehicle unassisted.

The official cause of the incident, which occurred amid light rain in the area, was under investigation.

It was unclear when the freeway would be reopened.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
