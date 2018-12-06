TRAFFIC

5 Freeway completely closed in the Grapevine as snow blankets area

EMBED </>More Videos

A crash along the rain-slicked northbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park caused a massive traffic backup Thursday morning.

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) --
The 5 Freeway was completely closed in both directions Thursday morning in the Grapevine as a snow blanketed the area, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP and Caltrans announced the shutdown about 9:44 a.m., adding that the northbound 5 was closed at Parker Road in Castaic and southbound lanes were closed at the base of the Grapevine.

When the freeway would be reopened was unknown, the Highway Patrol said.

Earlier Thursday, a crash along the rain-slicked northbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park caused a massive traffic backup.

The wreck occurred sometime before 6:30 a.m. near the Colorado Boulevard exit before the 134 Freeway interchange.

The incident initially prompted all northbound lanes to be shut down. Lanes were reopened, but gridlock conditions remained for miles.

The cause of the crash was not immediately available.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficraintraffic camerasI-5GlendaleGriffith ParkLos Angeles CountyCastaic
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Mudslide shuts down stretch of PCH in Malibu
Crash involving up to 13 vehicles blocks WB 60 in Moreno Valley
Big rig jackknifes on 14 Fwy in Newhall
Repairs begin on PCH damaged by Woolsey Fire
More Traffic
Top Stories
SoCal storm: More rain soaks region Thursday
Mudslide shuts down stretch of PCH in Malibu
Southwest flight rolls off end of runway at Burbank Airport
Crash involving up to 13 vehicles blocks WB 60 in Moreno Valley
Bush, president and patriarch, is home for Texas burial
Here are your Golden Globe Awards nominees
Baby ibuprofen recalled from CVS, Family Dollar, Walmart
Suspect arrested for pushing man under truck in downtown LA
Show More
Suspect ID'd in deaths of mother, daughter in Monrovia
Dog left paralyzed after apparently being thrown off Hollywood roof
Mass shooting threat at CSUN campus sparks investigation
DUI driver gets 30-to-life for crash that killed 6 people in Diamond Bar
Lancaster abuse case: DCFS launches investigation following release of calls
More News