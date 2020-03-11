5 Freeway crash: All NB lanes closed at Castaic after 2 big rigs collide in Gorman, CHP says

GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- A crash involving two semitrailers on Wednesday morning spilled corrosive material and hay across the 5 Freeway in Gorman, prompting the closure of all northbound lanes, the California Highway Patrol said.The collision was reported shortly after 3 a.m. just south of the 138 Freeway interchange, according to a CHP incident log.The first big rig lost its payload of hay bales onto the interstate before it was struck by the second vehicle, the Highway Patrol said.Whether anyone was seriously injured was unclear.Northbound traffic is being diverted at Parker Road in Castaic.