5 Freeway reopens near Gorman after semi-truck crash, diesel spill

A semi-truck crashed on the 5 Freeway near Gorman, spilling about 50 gallons of diesel and prompting an hourslong closure of all northbound lanes. (KABC)

GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) --
A semi-truck crashed early Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near Gorman, spilling about 50 gallons of diesel fuel and prompting an hourslong closure of all northbound lanes, authorities said.

The jackknife crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. just south of the 138 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person was hospitalized with moderate injuries, the CHP said. It was unclear if that person was the driver of the big rig.

All lanes were reopened shortly after 5 a.m., the Highway Patrol said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.
