5 Freeway near Elysian Park reopens after crash involving big rigs

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near the Elysian Park area of Los Angeles reopened Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving two big rigs.
The incident happened just before 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes near the connector for the 110 Freeway, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Southbound lanes were initially closed, backing up traffic for several miles into the San Fernando Valley during rush hour. All lanes reopened around 4:45 p.m.
AIR7HD was overhead, where Chris Cristi said the cab of one of the big rigs came off.
According to fire officials, one occupant was trapped in the wreckage but quickly freed.
Cristi said two people involved in the collision were transported to an area hospital where they appeared to be in stable condition.
Drivers were urged to avoid the area and find alternate routes around the downtown and East Los Angeles areas during the investigation and clean-up efforts.
