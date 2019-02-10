⚠️GRAPEVINE ALERT: Interstate 5 is now 🚧CLOSED🚧 in both directions due to snow and freezing weather. @CaltransDist6 and @CaltransDist7 are working with our partners in the CHP to assess the safety of & to clear the highway. pic.twitter.com/TrvTxkzYB4 — Caltrans HQ (@CaltransHQ) February 11, 2019

All lanes of NB I-5 are CLOSED at Parker Road in #Castaic due to snow in the #Grapevine. SB I-5 all lanes are closed at Grapevine Road. Duration unknown.@CHPFortTejon — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 11, 2019

Snow and freezing conditions caused the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine to close in both directions, Caltrans said Sunday.Caltrans tweeted news of the closure shortly before 8 p.m. stating that it was working with California Highway Patrol officers to clear the highway.The closure comes after a storm moved through the region, bringing bouts of steady and moderate rain to the Southland amid cold conditions. Earlier in the day, there were reports of black ice on the roadway.Around 4 p.m., snow began sticking to the ground and CHP paced the area.More rain and snow are expected to hit the Southland starting Tuesday and it will be off and on throughout the week and into the weekend.