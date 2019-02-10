TRAFFIC

5 Freeway closed in both directions at Grapevine due to snow, freezing conditions

Snow and freezing conditions caused the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine to close in both directions, Caltrans said Sunday.

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) --
Snow and freezing conditions caused the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine to close in both directions, Caltrans said Sunday.

Caltrans tweeted news of the closure shortly before 8 p.m. stating that it was working with California Highway Patrol officers to clear the highway.



The closure comes after a storm moved through the region, bringing bouts of steady and moderate rain to the Southland amid cold conditions. Earlier in the day, there were reports of black ice on the roadway.

Around 4 p.m., snow began sticking to the ground and CHP paced the area.



More rain and snow are expected to hit the Southland starting Tuesday and it will be off and on throughout the week and into the weekend.
