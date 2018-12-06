***SIG ALERT*** I-5 IS CLOSED N/B AT PARKER RD AND S/B AT BASE OF THE GRAPEVINE FOR UNKNOWN DURATION. ALT RTE, SR-14 TO SR-58 OR SR-126 TO US-101. pic.twitter.com/cSLFpojaGa — CHP Newhall (@CHP_Newhall) December 6, 2018

The 5 Freeway was completely closed in both directions Thursday morning amid snow in the Grapevine, and a person was killed in a crash on the northbound side of the rain-slicked freeway in Sun Valley, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans announced the shutdown about 9:44 a.m., adding that the northbound 5 was closed at Parker Road in Castaic and southbound lanes were closed at the base of the Grapevine.When the freeway would be reopened was unknown, the Highway Patrol said.Meanwhile, a crash on the rain-slicked 5 at prompted the shutdown of three northbound lanes near Hollywood Way in Sun Valley shortly before 10 a.m., according to Caltrans. The official cause of the crash was under investigation.Earlier Thursday, a crash along the rain-slicked northbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park caused a massive traffic backup.The wreck occurred sometime before 6:30 a.m. near the Colorado Boulevard exit before the 134 Freeway interchange.The incident initially prompted all northbound lanes to be shut down. Lanes were reopened, but gridlock conditions remained for miles.The cause of the crash was not immediately available.