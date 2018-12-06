TRAFFIC

5 Freeway completely closed in the Grapevine as snow blankets area

EMBED </>More Videos

The 5 Freeway was completely closed in both directions in the Grapevine as a snow blanketed the area, the California Highway Patrol said.

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) --
The 5 Freeway was completely closed in both directions Thursday morning amid snow in the Grapevine, and a person was killed in a crash on the northbound side of the rain-slicked freeway in Sun Valley, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans announced the shutdown about 9:44 a.m., adding that the northbound 5 was closed at Parker Road in Castaic and southbound lanes were closed at the base of the Grapevine.

When the freeway would be reopened was unknown, the Highway Patrol said.

Meanwhile, a crash on the rain-slicked 5 at prompted the shutdown of three northbound lanes near Hollywood Way in Sun Valley shortly before 10 a.m., according to Caltrans. The official cause of the crash was under investigation.

Earlier Thursday, a crash along the rain-slicked northbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park caused a massive traffic backup.

The wreck occurred sometime before 6:30 a.m. near the Colorado Boulevard exit before the 134 Freeway interchange.

The incident initially prompted all northbound lanes to be shut down. Lanes were reopened, but gridlock conditions remained for miles.

The cause of the crash was not immediately available.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficraintraffic camerasI-5GlendaleGriffith ParkLos Angeles CountyCastaic
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Mudslide shuts down stretch of PCH in Malibu
Crash involving up to 13 vehicles blocks WB 60 in Moreno Valley
Big rig jackknifes on 14 Fwy in Newhall
Repairs begin on PCH damaged by Woolsey Fire
More Traffic
Top Stories
SoCal storm: More rain soaks region Thursday
Mudslide shuts down stretch of PCH in Malibu
Southwest flight skids off end of runway at Burbank Airport
Voluntary evacuations issued in Lake Elsinore as rains continue
Crash involving up to 13 vehicles blocks WB 60 in Moreno Valley
2 US warplanes crash off Japan coast; 1 dead, 5 missing
Texas bids Bush farewell with country music, funeral train
VIDEO: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready
Show More
Here are your Golden Globe Awards nominees
Baby ibuprofen recalled from CVS, Family Dollar, Walmart
Suspect arrested for pushing man under truck in downtown LA
Suspect ID'd in deaths of mother, daughter in Monrovia
Dog left paralyzed after apparently being thrown off Hollywood roof
More News