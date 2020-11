EMBED >More News Videos COOKIE CRASH: A truck carrying 50,000 pounds of refrigerated cookie dough overturned in the Cajon Pass.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a semitruck hauling a payload of milk overturned and flattened an SUV on the 5 Freeway in Lincoln Heights, prompting the closure of all southbound lanes for hours.The crash happened about 6 a.m. near Main Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The condition of the injured patient was unknown, and it was unclear if that person was an occupant of the semitrailer or the damaged car.Following the crash, southbound traffic was diverted at Broadway. Lanes have since reopened.The cause of the crash is under investigation.