At least 5 injured in crash on 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills; multiple westbound lanes shut down

At least five people were injured in a crash on the 101 Freeway, shutting down multiple westbound lanes in the Woodland Hills area on Thursday.

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
At least five people were injured in a crash on the 101 Freeway, shutting down multiple westbound lanes in the Woodland Hills area on Thursday.

The incident was reported around 7 a.m. near Shoup Avenue. Of the five injured individuals, four were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Initially, all westbound lanes were shut down. Several lanes were reopened around 7:50 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
