60 Freeway closed in both directions in Chino

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The 60 Freeway in Chino was shut down in both direction during the morning rush Wednesday due to police activity.

The investigation near the Pipeline Avenue exit involves Chino police, with the California Highway Patrol assisting.

The CHP said the closure would be in effect for an unknown duration.

Additional details about the closure were not immediately released.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
