JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Drivers along State Route 60 are going to have to figure out another way around a 12-mile stretch of highway for the next 15 weekends in a row.
On Friday, Caltrans will begin a $134 million pavement project with $17 million coming from gas-tax funds.
The "60 Swarm" between Riverside and Chino could spell major traffic delays for the Inland Empire.
"The swarm is the compilation of multiple projects taking place over the same time over the next two-and-a-half - three years along State Route 60," said Caltrans spokesperson Terri Kasinga.
The pavement portion will last four months starting with the weekend closure of the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway for eight weeks followed by work on the westbound lanes for seven weekends. The closures will start at 10 p.m. Friday and reopen Monday at 5 a.m.
"It is going to be hectic around here for sure. Everybody is going to be trying to go around," said driver David Felix.
But the fresh pavement and updated on and off ramps will mean less repairs in the future and interruptions.
"I will avoid the 60, take the 10 go up north take the 215 if I have to, or side streets," said driver Marc Marceau of Fontana.
For Pizza Pirates in Jurupa Valley, owner David Kenney is making plans to add more staff to get customers their pizza deliveries. But he hopes his customers will be understanding.
"We'll definitely have to keep them updated on the days we are seeing traffic backup. Maybe some extra time on their delivery," said Kenney.
Caltrans is warning drivers to steer clear of the area during the weekends.
"Caltrans is strongly urging motorists to avoid using local roads and leave that access to residents, businesses and local activities. If you do not need to drive through this area please detour on alternative freeway and avoid the work zone and traffic delays," said Kasinga.
For more information go to www.60swarm.com
60 Freeway closure: Residents, businesses preparing for delays and detours
