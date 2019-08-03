60 Freeway closure: Eastbound lanes will be closed through Monday morning

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- The second weekend of what's known as the 60 Swarm project starts Friday at 10 p.m.The eastbound lanes of the 60 freeway will be closed between Interstate 15 and the 60-91-215 junction in Riverside. The stretch of freeway won't reopen until 5 a.m. Monday. CALTRANS says it does not expect to have things reopened earlier.The closure will likely make things tricky for those heading to the Fontana Speedway for the "Hard Summer concert." CALTRANS says it is aware that there are big events schedules during the closures but says the work will go on as scheduled before the possibility of rain, cold temperatures and the Thanksgiving holiday. The are asking people to stay away from the area if at all possible.They're hoping to get 4,000 feet of road paved this weekend.Weekend closures will continue through Sept. 9, with the exception of Labor Day weekend, then switch to the westbound lanes.There will also be partial closures during week nights, but only after rush hour.Caltrans recommends drivers use the 10 or the 91 as alternate routes. Some of the roads deep in the closure area aren't big enough to handle all the traffic, so officials are urging people not to use side streets as a detour.The project cost about $130 million, with $17 million being funded by the gas tax.