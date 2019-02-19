A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning on the 60 Freeway in the Avocado Heights area of the San Gabriel Valley, prompting the closure of all eastbound lanes.The collision was reported shortly before 3 a.m. just east of the 605 Freeway interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol.The pedestrian survived the incident but was in unknown condition, a CHP spokesperson said.The cause of the crash is under investigation.