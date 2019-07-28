Traffic

60 FWY reopens as crews finish first weekend of major construction project early

By ABC7.com staff
GLEN AVON, Calif. (KABC) -- The 60 Freeway reopened Sunday as crews finished part of the major repaving project ahead of schedule.

Construction had the eastbound lanes near Valley Way shut down the entire weekend as the so-called "60 Swarm" kicked off Friday at 10 p.m. The closure was expected to run through Monday at 5 a.m. but opened shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday. The westbound lanes of the freeway remained open.

Weekend closures will continue through Sept. 9, with the exception of Labor Day weekend, then switch to the westbound lanes.
There will also be partial closures during week nights, but only after rush hour.

Caltrans recommends drivers use the I-10 or the I-91 as alternate routes. Some of the roads deep in the closure area aren't big enough to handle all the traffic, so officials are urging people not to use side streets as a detour.

"If you just need to go through the area, use the 15 to the 10 or the 210, or use the 15 down to the 91 and come back toward the 215," one traffic official said.

The project cost about $130 million, with $17 million being funded by the gas tax.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficriversideontarioriverside countysan bernardino countyconstructionfreewaytraffictraffic delay
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vigil held for 24-year-old LAPD officer killed while off duty
Friends remember San Fernando Valley shooting spree victim
4 San Fernando police officers injured in violent melee outside home
DWP customers due millions more in refunds, attorneys say
SoCal water polo players injured in S. Korea balcony collapse
Trump's criticism of Baltimore, black lawmaker not racist, aide says
Korean memorial in Glendale vandalized with unknown substance
Show More
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Knife-wielding man wounded in deputy-involved shooting after family called 911
3 victims identified in deadly San Fernando Valley shooting spree
SoCal military couple gets help at Pomona job fair
Chatsworth residents: 2 peacocks intentionally run over, killed
More TOP STORIES News