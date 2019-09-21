"60 Swarm" returns to torment travelers heading to Inland Empire over the weekend

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The "60 Swarm" returned to torment travelers heading to the Inland Empire over the weekend.
The eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway were shutdown between Ontario and Riverside starting at 10 p.m. Friday. The lanes were scheduled to reopen Monday at 5 a.m.
The closures were part a months-long project to resurface the road. Caltrans hoped to finish the freeway project by Thanksgiving.
