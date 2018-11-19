A person was airlifted to a hospital after he was apparently ejected from his vehicle following a crash on the 605 Freeway in Irwindale.The incident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. near Ramona Boulevard on the southbound side of the freeway.As a result of the crash, a person was apparently ejected from a vehicle and thrown onto the northbound side, according to the California Highway Patrol's dispatch notes.The northbound 605 was temporarily shut down as a Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter landed in lanes to transport the injured driver.The crash victim's exact condition was not immediately known.