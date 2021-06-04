Traffic

710 Freeway: All NB lanes closed after 2-vehicle crash in Long Beach, CHP says

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A two-vehicle crash Friday morning prompted the closure of all northbound lanes on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach, authorities said.

The collision was reported shortly after 3 a.m. near Del Amo Boulevard, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

Whether anyone was seriously injured in the crash was not immediately known.

Northbound traffic was being diverted off the 710 at the Del Amo Boulevard exit. Meanwhile, traffic was backed up on that side of the freeway as the morning commute got underway.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
