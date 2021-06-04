Traffic

710 Freeway: All NB lanes reopened after fatal 2-vehicle crash in Long Beach, CHP says

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A fatal two-vehicle crash Friday morning prompted the hourslong closure of all northbound lanes on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach, authorities said.

The collision was reported shortly after 3 a.m. near Del Amo Boulevard, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

At least one person was killed in the crash. The identity of that individual was not immediately released.

Northbound traffic was diverted off the 710 at the Del Amo Boulevard exit. Meanwhile, traffic was significantly backed up on that side of the freeway for hours as the morning commute got underway.

All northbound lanes were reopened just before 6 a.m.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.
