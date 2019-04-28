710 Freeway in East Los Angeles shut down due to downed power lines

SIGALERT UPDATE IN EAST LOS ANGELES. NB AND SB I-710, SOUTH OF WHITTIER BLVD., ALL LANES BLOCKED UNTIL APPROXIMATELY 0300 HOURS DUE TO A COLLISION — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) April 28, 2019

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 710 Freeway in East Los Angeles was shut down in both directions due to downed power lines Saturday, according to authorities.A Sigalert was issued at approximately 5:05 p.m. after an excavator collided with power lines, causing the lines to fall onto the roadway at Whittier Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.A vehicle on the northbound lanes then collided with the power lines, according to CHP. Both occupants were transported with minor injuries.Lanes will remain blocked until approximately 3 a.m. Sunday, CHP said.Traffic going northbound was diverted to the 5 Freeway and southbound traffic was diverted to the 60 Freeway.