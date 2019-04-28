Traffic

710 Freeway in East Los Angeles shut down due to downed power lines

By ABC7.com staff
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 710 Freeway in East Los Angeles was shut down in both directions due to downed power lines Saturday, according to authorities.

A Sigalert was issued at approximately 5:05 p.m. after an excavator collided with power lines, causing the lines to fall onto the roadway at Whittier Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A vehicle on the northbound lanes then collided with the power lines, according to CHP. Both occupants were transported with minor injuries.

Lanes will remain blocked until approximately 3 a.m. Sunday, CHP said.

Traffic going northbound was diverted to the 5 Freeway and southbound traffic was diverted to the 60 Freeway.

