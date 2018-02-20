TRAFFIC

710 Freeway plan to include power for electric cars

A $6 billion proposal to add lanes to the 710 Freeway now has an environmental twist to it: a source of electricity embedded in the pavement to power electric cars. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A $6 billion proposal to add lanes to the 710 Freeway now has an environmental twist to it: a source of electricity embedded in the pavement to power electric cars.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who is also an L.A. Metro Board member, said the technology will encourage more zero-emission vehicles and cut back on freeway-related pollution.

"Cars and trucks and buses with batteries could actually recharge the whole time they're on this 19-mile stretch of freeway," Hahn said.

Hahn's proposal would add one lane of traffic in each direction on the 710 with each of those lanes powering customized electric vehicles.

Her office said the estimated cost of adding the technology is $200 million, which Hahn said is a small price for cleaning up the air Southern Californians breathe.

"Keeping it the way it is, the 'diesel death zone' is already expensive," said Hahn. "People are paying for the current pollution that comes along the 710 Freeway with their health."

The 710 Freeway expansion is only going through the approval stage so far. It's not expected to be wrapped up until the year 2035 or even 2040.
