CHINO, Calif. (KABC) --A chain-reaction crash involving eight big rigs shut down multiple lanes on the 60 Freeway in Chino on Tuesday.
The wreck occurred around 11:45 a.m. near the Central Avenue exit on the eastbound side of the freeway. Traffic was reduced to one lane, causing an extended backup.
CVFD is on scene of a chain-reaction traffic collision involving 8 big rigs on E/B Highway 60 at Central Avenue. CVFD evaluated & treated 4 patients. One patient transported with minor injuries. Traffic is reduced to one lane on Eastbound Highway 60. Expect extended delays.— Chino Valley Fire (@cvifd) July 10, 2018
Four people were treated and one was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to a tweet from the Chino Valley Fire Department.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
