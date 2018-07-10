CVFD is on scene of a chain-reaction traffic collision involving 8 big rigs on E/B Highway 60 at Central Avenue. CVFD evaluated & treated 4 patients. One patient transported with minor injuries. Traffic is reduced to one lane on Eastbound Highway 60. Expect extended delays. — Chino Valley Fire (@cvifd) July 10, 2018

A chain-reaction crash involving eight big rigs shut down multiple lanes on the 60 Freeway in Chino on Tuesday.The wreck occurred around 11:45 a.m. near the Central Avenue exit on the eastbound side of the freeway. Traffic was reduced to one lane, causing an extended backup.Four people were treated and one was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to a tweet from the Chino Valley Fire Department.The cause of the crash was not immediately known.