TRAFFIC

8 big rigs involved in chain-reaction crash on 60 Freeway in Chino

EMBED </>More Videos

A chain-reaction crash involving eight big rigs shut down multiple lanes on the eastbound 60 Freeway in Chino on Tuesday. (@titigpg/Twitter)

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) --
A chain-reaction crash involving eight big rigs shut down multiple lanes on the 60 Freeway in Chino on Tuesday.

The wreck occurred around 11:45 a.m. near the Central Avenue exit on the eastbound side of the freeway. Traffic was reduced to one lane, causing an extended backup.

Four people were treated and one was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to a tweet from the Chino Valley Fire Department.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar crashroad closurefreewaytraffic accidenttraffic delayChinoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
1 killed, 1 injured in Carson rollover crash
2 motorcycles lose control, crash into parked car, pole in Alhambra
Laurel Canyon Blvd open again after Studio City water main break
Culver City does 6-month trial with e-scooter company
San Pedro big rig crash blocks lanes on Vincent Thomas Bridge
More Traffic
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News