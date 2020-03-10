8-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in South Los Angeles, officials say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES -- An 8-year-old pedestrian suffered cardiac arrest and died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning at an intersection in South Los Angeles, officials said.The collision occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of East King Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. The young victim was pronounced dead at the scene."Despite bystander CPR and quick LAFD Firefighter/Paramedic action, the child was beyond medical help," the statement said.The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.