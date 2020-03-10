Traffic

8-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in South Los Angeles, officials say

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES -- An 8-year-old pedestrian suffered cardiac arrest and died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning at an intersection in South Los Angeles, officials said.

The collision occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of East King Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. The young victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Despite bystander CPR and quick LAFD Firefighter/Paramedic action, the child was beyond medical help," the statement said.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
