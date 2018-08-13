TRAFFIC

9 injured in crash involving LAPD car in Lake Balboa

EMBED </>More Videos

Nine people were injured in a collision that involved an LAPD cruiser and two civilian vehicles in Lake Balboa.

By and ABC7.com staff
LAKE BALBOA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Multiple people were injured in a collision that involved an LAPD cruiser and two civilian vehicles in Lake Balboa.

The two cars collided with each other first, and then struck the patrol car, which was stopped at the light.

"They're actually having a tough time recalling what exactly happened. All indicators are that they were just waiting to make a left turn," Capt. Andrew Neiman said.

Paramedics treated nine people with injuries near Hayvenhurst Avenue and Victory Boulevard. The civilian SUV flipped over on its roof and firefighters had to extricate at least one person.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed a mother and her two young children taken into an ambulance as feet away the mangled cars sat. The two officers were also taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation.

Officials said none of the injuries are considered serious and that all of the victims wore their seatbelts.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but authorities believe it may be distracted driving.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar crashlapdcrashLake BalboaLos AngelesLos Angeles CountySan Fernando Valley
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
2 killed, 3 others injured in multi-vehicle crash on 405 Fwy in OC
2 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way crash on 91 Freeway in Riverside
OC bridge closed in preparation for demolition
VIDEO: Car slams into crashed truck on highway
More Traffic
Top Stories
Family shares story behind Holy Fire firefighter hug photo
Simi Valley residents upset over idea to use groundwater during emergencies
Bodycam video shows Vegas officer shooting man with knife
Firefighter killed while battling Mendocino Complex Fires
Trump, Omarosa spar over claim he used N-word
Amid Holy Fire, Lake Elsinore residents clean up pink fire retardant
Firefighters rescue tortoise trapped in hole
Ex-OC choir coach accused of molesting boy held on $60M bail
Show More
Dodger Stadium to resume in-seat beer sales
Basketball coach charged for punch that killed tourist in NY
Holy Fire containment rises to 52 percent in Riverside County
Plan to demolish Westlake affordable housing worries residents
LADWP launching $100M home insulation program
More News