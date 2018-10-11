A crash involving nine vehicles shut down multiple lanes along the southbound 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday.The wreck, which occurred around 6:15 a.m. near Vignes Street, prompted the closure of three freeway lanes, snarling the morning commute through the downtown area.The stretch of the 101 where the accident happened does not have a shoulder, making it very difficult for emergency crews to reach the scene. Traffic was backed up for miles.It was not known if anyone was injured. The cause of the wreck was unclear.All lanes were reopened by 8 a.m.