110 Freeway closed in South LA after pedestrian threatens to jump from overpass

The California Highway Patrol shut down the 110 Freeway in both directions in South Los Angeles on Wednesday morning amid fears that a person who had climbed onto the overpass above would jump.

All lanes on the 110 were shut down in both directions at the 105 Freeway interchange as authorities worked to resolve the situation without incident.

Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions on the 110 as a result of the closure.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
