All routes to Big Bear closed to non-mountain residents, widespread outages reported in mountains following heavy snowfall

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (KABC) -- All of the limited roads to Big Bear were closed to all non-mountain residents Friday morning after a Thanksgiving storm dropped heavy snow across the area.Highways 18, 38 and 330 were shut down, and anyone driving in the area was required to have chains on their tires.Two feet of snow fell in Big Bear, which was set to open Friday along with Snow Valley in Running Springs Mountain Resort and Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood. Highway 138 to Wrightwood was reopened with an escort from the California Highway Patrol. For a portion of the morning, Big Bear could only be accessed from the desert side via Highway 18 through Lucerne Valley, but the road was later closed.On Thursday, nearby Snow Summit opened after receiving 2 feet of snow over the past few days.Southern California Edison reported widespread outages throughout the mountain region, with 30,000 customers without power. The utility company did not have an estimated restoration time.A winter storm warning for Riverside and San Bernardino counties expired at 10 a.m. Friday as most of the precipitation was expected to switch over to rain, according to the National Weather Service.