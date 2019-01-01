At least one person was killed early Tuesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash that prompted the shutdown of all lanes on the 22 Freeway in Garden Grove, authorities said.The four-vehicle pileup was reported shortly before 1 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway, just east of Valley View Street, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said. News video from the scene showed firefighters working to extricate someone from a pickup truck that had overturned onto its side.The deceased was identified only as a 45-year-old woman. A second person was transported to a hospital with "major injuries," according to the CHP.The Highway Patrol spokesperson said one person was arrested in connection with the New Year's Day collision. The charge and the suspect's identity were not immediately disclosed.Whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident was unknown, investigators said.The freeway is expected to remain completely closed at the crash site until about 10 a.m., the CHP said.