TRAFFIC

At least 2 killed in fiery crash involving semi on EB 60 Freeway in South El Monte, CHP says

By and ABC7.com staff
SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
At least two people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash involving a semi-truck and another vehicle on the 60 Freeway in South El Monte, authorities said.

The collision happened about 4:30 a.m. near Peck Road, prompting the closure of all eastbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol. One lane was later reopened.

The deceased were not immediately identified.

The cause of the crash is unknown.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
