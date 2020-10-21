Traffic

New York elementary school bus crash leaves at least 3 seriously hurt

NEW WINDSOR, Orange County -- At least three people were seriously injured and several others hurt in a school bus crash in New York Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Route 207, at Little Britain and Beattie roads, in New Windsor and involved a Little Britain Elementary School bus and a tree trimming truck equipped with a chipper owned by a local landscaping company.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus called it the worst school bus accident he'd ever seen.

"Horrific scene, young kids," he said. "School bus accidents are the worst."

Washingtonville Central School District spokesperson Nancy Kriz said local emergency services and district personnel quickly reported to the scene, and all parents were notified.

New Windsor police say three people were hospitalized with injuries that required immediate medical attention.

There were seven children on the bus, and Neuhaus said that some of them were pinned and had to be extricated.

The children were all taken to the St. Luke's for observation, but at least one of them remains hospitalized.

"We've been in contact with the hospital, they've received them, they're doing everything they can," Neuhaus said. "We're hopeful that everybody will recover. But it is a horrible, horrible accident, and I've seen many in my life. This is probably the worst I've seen."

The cause of the crash is unknown, and the investigation is active and ongoing.

