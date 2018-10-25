At least five people were injured in a crash on the 101 Freeway, shutting down multiple westbound lanes in the Woodland Hills area Thursday morning.The incident was reported around 7 a.m. near Shoup Avenue. Of the five injured individuals, four were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Initially, all westbound lanes were shut down. Several lanes were reopened around 7:50 a.m., and all lanes were reopened by shortly before 9:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said.The cause of the crash was not immediately known.