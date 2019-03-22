605 Freeway backed up in both directions after multi-vehicle rollover crash in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned box truck was causing significant delays on the 605 Freeway in Whittier as the Friday morning commute got underway.The collision happened about 4:30 a.m. near Whittier Boulevard and left the truck on its side in the northbound lanes and a sedan overturned on the southbound side. The truck's payload of bottled water and beer was scattered across the interstate.Details about possible injuries were not immediately available.Traffic was backed up in both directions as crews worked to clear the scene amid multiple lane closures.The cause of the crash was unknown.