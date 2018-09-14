TRAFFIC

Baldwin Park crash: 4 lanes closed on EB 10 Freeway after big rig overturns

A crash involving an overturned semi-truck left all eastbound lanes except one closed on the 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
A crash involving an overturned semi-truck left all eastbound lanes except one closed Friday morning on the 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park.

The jackknife crash was reported about 2:13 a.m. near Frazier Street, prompting the California Highway Patrol to issue a SigAlert. It was unclear if anyone was injured.

Eastbound traffic slowed to a crawl in the HOV lane as crews used brooms and sand to clean up an apparent fuel spill at the scene.

The cause of the incident is unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
