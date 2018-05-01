TRAFFIC

Benedict Canyon Drive to partially shut down for 7 months due to LADWP project

Benedict Canyon Drive will be partially shut down for seven months due to a major project by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. (KABC)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
A stretch of Benedict Canyon Drive will be partially closed for seven months due to a major construction project.

The closure began at 9 a.m. Tuesday and is slated to last through Nov. 30.

Benedict Canyon Drive will be closed between Mulholland and Hutton drives Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

The LADWP said it will use the duration of the closure to replace 5,200 feet of aging pipeline in an effort to improve the water system infrastructure throughout its service area. In addition to replacing the pipeline, LADWP said it will also add four new hydrants along Benedict Canyon Drive and Liebe Drive.

Residents and designated visitors will be allowed access to area homes and businesses, but all other drivers traveling between the westside and the valley will likely have to deal with more congestion from the closure.

During the closure, Benedict Canyon Drive will open for the following holidays:

Memorial Day (May 28)
Independence Day (July 4)
Labor Day (Sept. 3)
Indigenous Peoples' Day (Oct. 8)
Veterans' Day (Nov. 12)
Thanksgiving (Nov. 22-23).

Residents who need assistance during the closure can call a dedicated LADWP hotline at (213) 367-1222.
